If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool were looking to make a record-breaking move to sign a versatile player in the form of Federico Valverde.

According to an exclusive report published by Bernabeu Digital, Liverpool considered signing the Uruguayan international by paying a mammoth fee of 100 million euros (£86million).

However, the news source have mentioned that the move never materialized because the agent of the 23-year-old star made it clear that Valverde intends to stay with Real Madrid and sign a new contract. Lately, he has penned a new deal with the Los Blancos that will expire in 2027.

The South American star has already played over 100 games for the 13-time European Champions. In the 2019-20 campaign, he was a very important member of the squad that won the Spanish Super Cup and the La Liga titles under the management of Zinedine Zidane.

However, the former Penarol player had an injury hit last season, he only managed to start 15 games in the league and Madrid were not able to retain their crown. This season, Valverde has so far started in all three league games and Ancelotti’s men are currently on top of the table.

The 29-capped international featured for full 90 minutes in the last night’s league fixture vs Real Betis. Madrid won the match 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by right back Dani Carvajal.

Liverpool paid £75million to secure their record signing, Virgil van Dijk, back in 2018 (Goal). So, they must rate Valverde extremely highly if they were really planning to break the record by signing him for £86million.

The Reds have not replaced Wijnaldum as yet and perhaps they do not need to because Klopp has quality and depth in the center of the park.

So far, the Merseysiders have only lured Konate to improve their first team this summer but even the French defender has only warmed the bench thus far. Will Liverpool sign anyone before Tuesday’s deadline? We shall see.