Spanish international, Saul Niguez, has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid all summer long and the latest reports suggest that he will likely play the current season at the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below), the La Roja star has had several options to leave the Rojiblancos but his departure has been practically ruled out.

News – Liverpool go closer to finally signing £40million star – Report

As far as the Reds are concerned, the Spanish news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp himself asked Liverpool to move in and secure the signing of Saul in order to replace Dutch international Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined French giants PSG earlier in the summer.

MD claim that the Anfield club made an offer to hire the services of the versatile midfielder but it was not enough. The six-time European Champions did not return with an increased offer and the move collapsed. The amount of the initial offer is not mentioned in the article.

However, few days back, a week ago AS reported that the 2019-20 PL champions prepared a move worth 40 million euros to sign the 26-year-old but then Man United were ready to make a bigger bid. As far as the asking price is concerned, the La Liga champions have been demanding (Sport) 50 million euros (£42.8million).

Mundo Deportivo claim that most recently, Chelsea have been interested in luring the 19-capped international but the European Champions have not able to convince the player with their offer.

Therefore, the move to the Blues is off the table and Saul will stay with Atletico Madrid. It is stated that a last-minute offer in the transfer window can change the scenario but the Spanish side and the representatives of the midfielder are not expecting any late moves at all.

Klopp has ample quality and depth in the midfield even after the departure of Wijnaldum. In your view, should Liverpool raise their offer to secure Saul Niguez?