Liverpool could bid to finally sign £30million playmaker – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Real Madrid playmaker, Marco Asensio, for a very long time and once again, his name is on the radar at Anfield.

Back in 2018, AS, talked about the Reds’ interest in the La Roja attacker and in 2019, Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Merseysiders want to sign him.

News – Liverpool moving to finally secure signing of £63.7million star – Report

Now, as per a recent report covered by Sport (news image provided below), the 25-year-old is not happy with his situation at the Bernabeu. He has gone from being a starter under the management of Zidane to a bench warmer under Italian boss Ancelotti.

So far, in the current campaign, the 26-capped international has only started 2 games (scored 3 goals) in the La Liga and played for just a single minute as a substitute in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish source have claimed that if the situation does not change then the player would want to leave.

It is stated that Liverpool have been following the former Mallorca playmaker and could submit a bid to finally sign him if he wishes to leave the 13-time European Champions.

His current contract with Real Madrid will expire in 2023 and it has a huge release clause of 700 million euros. Sport claim that back in 2018, he was valued at around 90 million euros but now, due to little progress, his market value has dropped down to just 35 million euros (£30million).

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp lacks depth in the attacking department. The German manager does not have a natural CAM in the squad, also, no one is there to cover for Salah or Mane.

Marco Asensio can effectively play on either flank and even as a central attacking midfielder when required. He has got a rocket of a left foot and can score sublime long range goals.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £30million to finally sign him?