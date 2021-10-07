Liverpool remain in search of an out and out quality striker and once again, the name of Dusan Vlahovic is once again in the lime light.

The Reds have previously been in touch with Fiorentina to sign the Serbian international (Inside Futbol), who has been in top form for the Viola.

According to a recent report covered by Tutto Sport, Liverpool are moving to finally secure the signing of the 21-year-old center forward, who is also wanted by the likes of AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

On the other hand, Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below) have claimed that the likes of Man City and Tottenham are interested in hiring the services of the 21-year-old star and even Liverpool and Man Utd could enter operation to sign him.

The renowned Italian news outlet have mentioned that Fiorentina were demanding a fee of 100 million euros in the summer and now at least an offer worth 75 million euros (£63.7million) would be required to sign the 10-capped international.

Vlahovic’s current deal with the Serie A side will expire in the summer of 2023, CdS claim that the Viola want to extend his stay and for that, at least a salary of 6 million euros per season would be required along-with bonuses. Moreover, a huge commission should be paid to his representatives as well.

In the last campaign, the youngster scored 21 goals in the league to save the Florence based club from relegation. As far as this current season is concerned, so far, the former Partizan Belgrade striker has directly contributed in 7 goals (6 goals and 1 assist) in appearances.

Liverpool lack a top natural striker in their squad and Vlahovic would be a quality addition for the long term. In your opinion, should the Reds splash £63.7million to finally secure his signing?