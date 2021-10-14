Philippe Coutinho decided to leave Liverpool to join Barcelona in the January transfer window of 2018 and that moved has turned out to be the worst move of his career.

The Brazilian international was loved at Anfield by the supporters and was a key player under the management of Jurgen Klopp. However, since moving to the Nou Camp, he has either warmed the bench or sat on the treatment table.

Last month, El Nacional reported that Barca are ready to send the Samba star back to Anfield in order to cut their losses. However, it was claimed that Jurgen Klopp has decided not to bring back the 29-year-old, who was even handed the captain’s armband on few occasions.

Now, according to renowned Spanish program, El Chringuito TV, Liverpool would be interested in bringing the South American attacking midfielder and the Catalan giants are looking to get rid of him. It must be remembered that in the summer, Coutinho really wanted to return to the Reds (Sport).

The question is, should the Merseysiders make a move to re-sign the £240,000-a-week star (The Mirror)?

In his last half season with the Premier League club, Coutinho was arguably our best player. He directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions while mainly playing in the central attacking midfield role. We do not have a natural CAM in the squad.

Last season, he was mostly out injured and only started 8 games in the La Liga for Barcelona. As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, he has made 6 appearances in all competitions (3 starts) and is yet to play for full 90 minutes in any game.

Yes, we do need a natural No.10 and Coutinho has proven his worth in the Premier League. However, he is past his best and will turn 30 next year like Mane and Salah. Therefore, Klopp needs to think about the future and should bring in a young playmaker.

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to improve their attack?