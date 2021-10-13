Liverpool have been linked with Ivorian international and AC Milan star, Franck Kessie, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Back in July 2021, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Merseysiders have promised the African star’s agent that they will meet all the demands to get the signing done when his contract expires in the summer next year.

News – £50million star willing to agree Liverpool move – Report

An interesting update has recently been reported by Spanish source El Nacional, who claim that Liverpool will put on the table an offer of 30 million euros (£25.5million) as signing on bonus to hire the services of the 24-year-old midfielder.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Barcelona are looking to convince the player to move to the Nou Camp but their financial situation is bad. It is stated that the La Liga club cannot compete with Liverpool and can only pay Kessie 15 million euros.

On the other hand, with Lionel Messi not around anymore, the Spanish side do not have the pulling power to attract the best of stars.

Kessie is a natural play breaker, who can play in the creative midfield role as well and in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is the designated penalty taker for the Rossoneri. Last season, he netted 14 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions.

This season, so far, his form has been average. He is yet to find the net or provide an assist having featured in 7 games in all competitions under the management of Stefano Pioli.

Liverpool have not replaced Georginio Wijnaldum as yet and on and off, they have suffered injury concerns in the center of the park. In such a scenario, should Klopp move to sign a midfielder?

Have your say – Should the Reds offer £25.5million as signing on bonus to sign Franck Kessie?