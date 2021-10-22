Liverpool continue to be linked with Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic and the latest reports indicate that the payer could end up leaving Fiorentina in the January transfer window.

Few days back, Tutto Sport reported (via TMW) that the Reds are willing to splash the cash to lure the Viola star, who is a wanted player in the market.

More recently, La Nazione have covered a story and stated that apart from Liverpool, the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are after the 21-year-old center forward as well.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the Premier League sides have the advantage to sign Vlahovic because they are financially strong. The striker will be out of contract in the summer of 2023 and he has not signed an extension as yet.

It is stated that Fiorentina could allow their prized asset to leave at the beginning of next year and a fee of 70 million euros (£59million) would be enough to take him away from Florence. La Nazione claim that Liverpool can agree the required £59million fee to seal his signing.

Last season, the Viola survived relegation thanks to the goals scored by Vlahovic. The youngster scored 45% of the total league goals (21 out of 47). In the current campaign, so far, he has netted 6 goals in 9 games in all competitions. In the most recent international break, the strike found the net 3 times in 2 appearances.

Liverpool do need to improve their attack in the winter transfer window. They lack depth in the wide attacking positions and it must be remembered that Mane and Salah have to go to the AFCON. The duo are the main source of goals for the club.

Moreover, we do not have a natural out and out center forward and therefore, Dusan Vlahovic would be a top addition.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £59million to secure his signing in January?