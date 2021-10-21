Liverpool do need to improve the depth of their attacking department and reports suggest they are considering making a shock move to bring back Raheem Sterling.

According to Christian Falk (via Sport Witness), the Merseysiders are interested in hiring the services of the England international, who rose to fame at Anfield before moving to the Sky Blues.

The Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild has claimed that in the summer, the Cityzens were open to selling the attacker. They were asking for a fee of around 50-60 million euros but none of the suitors were prepared to meet the price.

Falk further states that apart from Liverpool, the likes of Barcelona and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have Sterling on their radar as well. It is claimed that the Catalan giants have economic troubles but the Reds and PSG have the financial strength to lure the 26-year-old.

The 71-capped international has recently admitted that he would not rule out a move away from the Etihad Stadium in search of regular game time (Goal).

Sterling has been a key member of Guardiola’s side that won three Premier League titles. Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists in the title winning campaign. However, since the arrival of Jack Grealish in the summer, the Three Lions playmaker has mainly warmed the bench.

So far, in the current season, he has just started three games in the Premier League and only managed to start once in the UEFA Champions League under the Spanish manager.

The £300,000-a-week star (BBC) (contract expires in 2023) can play anywhere in the attacking third but mainly he is a winger who can be deployed on either flank. At Anfield, Liverpool do not have quality players to cover for wingers like Mane and Salah (both will turn 30 in 2022).

Raheem Sterling ruined his relationship with the Liverpool supporters and has been whistled/booed every time he has played against us. Do you think Klopp should move to bring him back? Would you welcome him?