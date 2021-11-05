Liverpool have been heavily linked with Serbian international and Fiorentina center forward, Dusan Vlahovic, and now, they have been made aware of the fee required to get his signing done in January.

Last month, La Nazione reported that the Meseysiders are interested in the youngster, on the other hand, Tutto Sport reported that the Reds have been in contact to sign him.

The 21-year-old striker’s current deal with the Italian club will expire in 2023 and they have been trying to extend his stay in Florence. However, the Viola have not been successful.

In such a scenario, as per Goal Italy, the Serie A side are prepared to sell their prized asset in the January transfer window but they will not allow him to leave for cheap. The news source have mentioned that he will only be sold if the asking price of 80 million euros (£68.7million) is met.

It is stated that Juventus are serious about bringing him to Turin but the Old Lady would not be able to pay the hefty fee for Vlahovic. Rocco Commisso wants an auction in the Premier League to get as much cash as possible.

In the last campaign, the Serbian star scored 21 goals in the league for Fiorentina and this season, he has been in top class form as well. So far, in all competitions, the 12-capped international has netted 10 goals in 12 appearances. Last weekend, he scored a hattrick in the victory against Spezia Calcio.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won major titles while operating without an out and out center forward, instead, Firmino have been the main man in the False No. 9 role.

Do you think the Reds should lure a natural striker to improve the strike-force? Should they bid £68.7million to sign Vlahovic in January?