The future of Marco Asensio at Real Madrid has been up in the air for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Spanish international has multiple offers on the table.

Liverpool have been interested in the La Roja star for a long time (MD) (AS) and they want him now as well. Can they finally secure his signature? We shall see.

According to a recent report covered by El Nacional, the 25-year-old playmaker has five offers on the table and one of them is from Liverpool. Apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are looking to lure him as well.

Since the return of Carlo Ancelotti, Asensio has mainly been a bench warmer at the Bernabeu and that is why, the news source have reported that he is looking to leave the club in the January transfer window.

In the current campaign, so far, the 26-capped international has only started three games in the La Liga and scored as many goals. On the other hand, he is yet to start in the UEFA Champions League. Last night against Shakhtar Donetsk, he was an unused substitute.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held next year in Qatar and if the attacker wants to earn a place in the Spanish squad then he needs to play regular first team football at club level. For that, the right decision would be to leave the Los Blancos.

Asensio can play on either flank and even as a central attacking midfielder. At Anfield, Klopp does lack depth in the wide attacking positions and he has not signed a natural CAM since the departure of Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho.

The former Marllorca attacker will be out of contract in the summer of 2023 and last month, Spanish outlet, Sport reported that he is valued at £30m.

Do you think Liverpool should bid £30m to sign Marco Asensio in winter?