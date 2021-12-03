In the summer transfer window, Liverpool’s only key signing was to bring in Ibrahima Konate to improve their central defense. Reports suggest that the Reds are now interested in hiring another center back.

According to a report covered by El Nacional, Klopp is an admirer of Uruguayan international and Barcelona starlet, Ronald Araujo and wants to sign him for the Reds.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that at the moment, the 22-year-old South American, whose current contract at the Nou Camp will expire in 2023, is one of the lowest paid players in the squad, he does not even earn half a million euros annually.

It is stated that Barca are prepared to hand him a new deal that will make him earn around 3 million euros per season, however, Liverpool are ready to agree terms worth 6 million euros per year (£98,000 a week) to secure his signing from the La Liga club.

On the other hand, the Spanish media outlet have further claimed that to further attract Araujo, the Mereysiders have promised him a role in the starting lineup.

Araujo has made 14 appearances for Barcelona in the current campaign and helped the team keep 5 clean sheets. For the senior national side, so far, the youngster, has made five appearances (World Cup qualification campaign).

Liverpool already have top quality central defenders in the form of record signing Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate. Moreover, they also have Nat Phillips, who was fantastic in the last campaign, in the back-up.

Therefore, there is no need for Klopp to sign another central defender unless he opts to sell someone. What do you think?