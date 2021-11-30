If reports in the media are anything to go by then once again, Liverpool are linked with Spanish international and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, Adama Traore.

The Merseysiders have been interested in the former Barcelona player for some time. They wanted him last year and even in the last summer’s transfer window (Mirror Sport) but he is still at Wolves.

According to a recent report covered by El Nacional, the 25-year-old speedster finds himself in a complex situation. He was selected by Enrique for the Euros but now, he has lost his place in the national side as he is not preferred in the starting XI at the Molineux.

In such a scenario, the Catalan outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp wants the £25.4million star at Anfield, the German manager wants to rescue the La Roja man and hand him the chance to revive his career. The former Dortmund man thinks that he can get the best out of the player, who would love to sign for Liverpool.

The 8-capped international was brilliant for the West Midlands side in the 2019-20 campaign but since then, his performances have been average. As far as the current season is concerned, so far, he has been unable to directly contribute in a single goal in 14 appearances.

Therefore, in over a month, he has not started for Wolves under the management of Portuguese coach Bruno Lage. Traore has the pace and trickery to trouble opponents but his end product has been poor.

At Anfield, Salah and Mane are the two best wingers in the Premier League and irreplaceable in the starting XI. However, they will be leaving for AFCON and there is no one good enough to cover for the duo.

So, Liverpool should look to lure a winger in the winter transfer window. In your view can Klopp get the best out of Adama Traore? Should the Kaiser spend £25.4million to sign him?