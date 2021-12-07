Contract offer ready – Liverpool told £25.5million could seal signing

As per reports going in the Spanish media, Liverpool are heavily linked with Uruguayan international, Ronald Araujo, who is linked with a move away from Barcelona.

According to El Nacional, Klopp wants to sign the 22-year-old from the Catalan giants, who are trying to agree a new deal with him. The South American’s current deal at the Nou Camp will expire in just over 18 months.

The Catalan outlet claim that Barca have made the player aware that they are ready to offer him a fresh new deal but the issue is that the Reds are set to offer more.

Liverpool Offer

It is stated that Liverpool have readied a contract offer that will make the player earn 6 million euros per year. He is currently talking to the La Liga side but if the negotiations get stuck, then he has the opportunity to move to Anfield.

Klopp sees the youngster as the ideal player to strengthen the backline.

Valuation

El Nacional claim that if the Spanish giants are unable to reach an agreement with Araujo then he will be allowed to leave in order to avoid his departure on for absolutely nothing.

In such a scenario, it is stated that if an offer of 30 million euros (£25.5million) arrive, Barca could allow him to leave the club.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool have more than a few top central defenders at their disposal. Klopp has quality as well as depth, so he should focus on areas that actually require strengthening.

We lack depth as far as the wide attacking positions are concerned. There is no one good enough to take the place of Salah and Mane. So, a top winger should be lured in the upcoming winter transfer window.