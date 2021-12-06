Liverpool are linked with several quality midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Toni Kroos, who will turn 32 next month.

According to El Nacional, the Reds are prepared, Klopp has asked the Anfield club to sign the German international from the Los Blancos.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the former Borussia Dortmund manager is confident that Liverpool would listen to his request and hire the services of the ex Bayern Munich man, who is one of the most decorated midfielders in the world.

It is stated that Klopp is prepared to offer Kroos a deal that will make him earn a much higher salary than what he is currently earning at the Bernabeu. At the moment, he is earning around £200,000 a week (The Daily Mail).

The Spanish outlet further mentions that Real Madrid do not want their prized to leave but they can do little to keep him if he does not want to extend his contract. In such a scenario, Liverpool are preparing an offer and a fee of around million euros could be enough to secure his signature.

We do not splash a lot of cash to lure players in their 30s under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, so, it is highly unlikely that the club will pay 50 million euros for the former Bavarian.

Kroos was part of the German national squad that won the World Cup in 2014, he played 106 games for the country and retired after the European Championships this year. The Kaiser has won every major prize in Germany and Spanish football and he has won the Champions League four times.

In your view, should Liverpool offer a deal over £200,000 a week to sign Toni Kroos?