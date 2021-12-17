Liverpool have been linked with England international and Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, for quite some time and reports this month have been really positive.

10 days ago, Mirror Sport revealed that the Reds are in pole position to sign the Three Lions central midfielder and Jurgen Klopp would not be put off by BvB’s massive asking price.

Now, as per a recent report covered by El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is asking Liverpool to pay a fee of £85million (100 million euros) to sign the 18-year-old from the German Bundesliga side. Back in September, Sports Bild reported that at least would be needed to lure him.

The Spanish media source have mentioned that top clubs are after the signature of the former Birmingham City starlet but Liverpool remain favorites to hire his services. The Reds consider him to be the best in his position.

Bellingham is a box to box midfielder, who can press and tackle in the defensive midfield role, pull the strings in the center of the park in the central midfield role and score/create goals in the attacking midfield role. He has what it takes to become the next Steven Gerrard.

The teenage sensation has regularly started for Borussia Dortmund this season and so far, in 24 appearances, he has scored 3 goals and also provided 9 assists.

Last season, senior midfielders like captain Henderson (1 assist) and Thiago (0 assist) only managed to find the net once in the Premier League, on the other hand, Gini Wijnaldum netted two goals (0 assist). Therefore, we do need to find a top midfielder who can contribute in goals to take away the excess burden on the attackers.

