Liverpool need to strengthen their wide attacking positions as soon as possible because they do not have anyone good enough to cover in the absence of Salah and Mane.

The African superstars are expected to take part in the African Cup of Nations next month and may miss some important fixtures. As per reports going on in the media, the Reds are interested in signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Back in 2018, the Merseysiders were interested in luring the Brazilian attacker but in the end, the Los Blancos won the race to hire his services (via Liverpool Echo).

According to a recent story published by El Nacional, the 20-year-old Samba player wants to leave the Bernabeu outfit to play regular first team football and Jurgen Klopp, who is looking for top quality offensive players, wants to bring Rodrygo to Anfield.

The South American star’s current deal with the 13-time European Champions will expire in 2025 and the Spanish news outlet have claimed that Liverpool could close his signing for a fee close to 40 million euros (£34million). It is stated that the 3-capped international believes that Anfield would be an ideal destination for him to progress in the career.

In the current campaign, so far, the former Santos winger has started 3 games in the Champions League, scored 2 goals and also provided 2 assists. However, he has mainly warmed the bench in the La Liga and has only managed to start 5 games (1 assist).

El Nacional claim that Rodrygo dreams to take part in the FIFA World Cup next year and for that he needs to play week in week out. In such a scenario, moving to Liverpool could help.

In your view, should Klopp offer £34million to sign Rodrygo?