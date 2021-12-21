Liverpool’s brilliant winning run came to an end in London against Tottenham Hotspur and the Reds badly missed record signing, Virgil van Dijk.

Without the Dutch international, Klopp’s men suffered big time last season and in his absence, Spurs were able to create more than a few clear cut chances at the weekend.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are interested in signing Uruguayan international and Barcelona youngster, Ronald Araujo.

Offer Made

According to a recent report covered by El Nacional, Barca are looking to agree a new deal with the 22-year-old but they are finding it hard to agree fresh terms. Why? Because Liverpool have offered him a higher salary than what the Nou Camp outfit can offer.

It is stated that Araujo is tempted to agree a move to the Anfield club, who could offload central defenders like Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips. Klopp wants the South American to become the leader of the backline in future.

Contract and Fee

The 5-capped international’s current contract with the Catalan giants will expire in the summer of 2023 and the Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool believe a fee of 45 million euros (£38.4m) should be enough to get his signing done.

The former Rentistas player has so far started 8 games in the La Liga for Barcelona this term, scored a goal and helped the team keep three clean sheets. Overall, thus far, he has made 58 appearances for the Spanish club’s first team.

Scenario at Anfield

Even if Liverpool do opt to sell the Phillips and Gomez, they have the likes of Van Dijk, Matip, summer signing Konate and Williams (on loan) in the central defense.

In your opinion, should the Reds splash £38.4m to sign Ronald Araujo next month?