Liverpool have quality players in their backline and in all fairness, the depth of the defense is good as well. Still, reports in the media suggest that the Reds want to further reinforce the department.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of French and Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet Rayan Ait Nouri.

News – Club ready to accept Liverpool’s £34million bid for attacker – Report

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp rates the youngster very highly and the Reds want to convince him to move to Anfield. His current contract with Wolves will expire in 2026 and he is valued at around 25 million euros (£21million).

Ait Nouri is a versatile player who can effectively play on the left side of the defense and the midfield. In the current campaign, so far, he has started 10 games in all competitions, provided 2 assist and helped the team keep 4 clean sheets under the management of Bruno Lage.

El Nacional claim that the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in the former SCO Angers player as well but Liverpool are the new favorites and they are strongly pushing to sign him.

Scenario at Anfield

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has got a world class left back in the form of Andrew Robertson, who is our first choice LB. On the other hand, to cover for Robbo, Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas is there. The former Olympiacos man has been brilliant for us this season.

In such a scenario, Liverpool really do not need to reinforce their left back position and therefore, they must not pursue the signature of Rayan Ait Nouri. What do you think?