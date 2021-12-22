If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool moved in with a bid to sign Marco Asensio and the offer was even good enough for Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez. We take a look.

According to a recent story covered by El Nacional, the Merseysiders put 40 million euros (£34million) on the table, exactly the amount demanded by the La Liga club to sell the Spanish international.

However, the Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the 25-year-old has made it clear that he does not want to move to Anfield for several reasons. One, he does not like the weather in England and two, he believes that he will continue to warm the bench.

It is stated that continuing in Spain is going to be hard for the attacker and Perez will press him to review and accept a move to the Merseysiders.

Asensio has played over 200 games for the Los Blancos, still, he has never been able to become a regular starter. In the current campaign, the La Roja star has only started 8 games in the league thus far under the management of Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Therefore, he needs to leave the Bernabeu outfit in order to play week in week out. He was not part of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad and if he really wants to play in the World Cup for the national side next year, then he surely needs to play regular first team football at club level.

In 9 starts (all competitions), the 26-capped international has directly contributed in 7 goals (6 goals and 1 assist) for Real Madrid thus far this term. He is naturally a winger, who can effectively play in the central attacking midfield role as well and has the ability to score long range goals.

Klopp likes pacy wingers and Asensio is definitely not as fast as Mane and Salah. As far as the CAM position is concerned, we have not replaced Coutinho as yet.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks. In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen their attack in January?