Liverpool are consistently linked with wingers and once again, the name of Eden Hazard is in the lime light.

According to a report covered by El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp believes that Carlo Ancelotti is the main problem at Real Madrid behind the downfall off the Belgian playmaker.

The Spanish news source have stated that the German manager asked the Reds to sign the former Chelsea star but the management responded that Hazard is past his best. Klopp is convinced that he can get the best out of the player and is still pressing Liverpool to secure his signing.

The 31-year-old was in peak form during his time at Stamford Bridge. He won every major domestic title in England including two Premier League trophies.

However, since moving to Spain, he has never been able to showcase his best form for the Los Blancos. In the current campaign, Ancelotti has mainly opted to keep him on the bench. So far, he has only started 8 games in all competitions and provided just 2 assists (yet to score).

In the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool do need an established star to improve the attack and a proven Premier League player like Hazard could be a great addition.

The major dilemma is that the Belgian earns an extremely high salary of £407,000-a-week with the 13-time European Champions (Marca). So, in order to move to Anfield, he would ideally have to take a pay cut or the Reds would have to break their pay structure, which they should but only to agree a new deal with Salah.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days. Would you welcome Eden Hazard?