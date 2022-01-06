Another day, another report linking Liverpool with wingers as they desperately need to strengthen the wide positions this month.

According to a report covered by El Nacional, the Merseysiders were interested in Spanish international Marco Asensio, but now, they have decided to push for other players.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the Reds are looking at Colombian international and Porto star, Luis Diaz and Dutch international and Villareal attacker, Arnaut Danjuma. As far as the South American is concerned, Liverpool are plotting a huge move to sign him.

It is stated that the Anfield club were impressed by the performances of Diaz in their Champions League group and plan to pay a significant amount to hire his services. The 24-year-old tormented our back-line with his searing pace but was unable to find the net.

He scored 2 goals in the CL, both against seven-time European Champions, AC Milan. In the Primeira Liga this term, so far, the ex Junior FC winger has directly contributed in 16 goals (12 goals and 4 assists) in 15 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Last summer, Diaz and Lionel Messi were the joint leading goal-scorers at the Copa America. Two months back, Jornal de Noticias reported that Klopp would like to lure the player, who can only be signed if the £66.8million release clause is met.

The 31-capped attacker mainly plays on the left flank and therefore, he can provide cover in the absence of Senegalese international, Sadio Mane, who is in Cameroon to take part in the African Cup of Nations.

Have your say – Should Liverpool make a £66.8million move to sign Luis Diaz?