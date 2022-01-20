If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are after capturing Uruguayan international and Barcelona star, Ronald Araujo.

Few days back, Sport covered a story and stated that the Reds are prepared to offer the South American a contract higher than what he can get at the Nou Camp.

News – Liverpool backed to secure signing of £50million “quality” midfielder

Yesterday, another famous source in the form of Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below) published a report and stated that several Premier League clubs are looking to sign Araujo and Liverpool have solid interest in signing the central defender as an option for the future.

On the other hand, the Spanish media outlet have reported that arch rivals, Manchester United, are the ones who have asked most about the situation of the £33.3million-rated star, whose current contract with the La Liga giants will expire in 2023.

MD claim that Araujo has won over the Barcelona supporters and he is an indisputable starter under the management of club legend, Xavi Hernandez, who wants the player to stay. In such a situation, the five-time European champions could offer him a new five-year deal.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool have mainly utilized record signing Virgil van Dijk (30) and Joel Matip (30) in the central defense this term and they also have young CBs like Gomez (24), Phillips (24) and summer signing Konate (22) in the back up.

Therefore, the current central defense is very strong and the future seems sorted as well.

Instead, our focus should be on strengthening the quality and the depth of the midfield and the attacking departments.