Liverpool backed to secure signing of £50million “quality” midfielder

Dutch international, Gini Wijnaldum, was one of the most important members of the Liverpool squad under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

However, in the summer, the Reds were unable to agree a new deal with the Netherlands star, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Failure to replace him is haunting us now.

Former Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur forward, Garth Crooks, has backed Liverpool to secure the signing of England international and Southampton midfielder, James Ward-Prowse in order to finally replace Wijnaldum at Anfield.

The 63-year-old thinks that the experienced player would be perfect for the Merseysiders. He stated (BBC):

“The free-kick scored by Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse against Wolves (last weekend) was outstanding, though. How long are Liverpool going to wait to buy Ward-Prowse? They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove”

Saints boss, Hasenhuttl, is a huge fan of the “quality” (Daily Echo) of the 27-year-old star, who is a specialist from dead ball situations. In the current campaign, so far, the 9-capped international has started 21 games in all competitions for the St. Mary’s outfit and directly contributed in 11 goals (6 goals and 5 assists).

Over the years, Liverpool have lured several top stars from the Saints and the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, who helped the team win the Champions League and the Premier League, are still key players in the starting XI under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Ward-Prowse’s current deal with Southampton will expire in the summer of 2026 and reports (Fichajes) indicate that he is valued at 60 million euros (£50million).

In your view, is James good enough to replace Gini at Anfield?