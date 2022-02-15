Liverpool were able to improve their attacking department by signing Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds want to further reinforce their offense and they are interested in signing Italian international, Nicolo Zaniolo.

News – Liverpool could move to sign £113,000-a-week midfielder – High attention

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are thinking about signing the 22-year-old playmaker, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid, in the summer transfer window.

Zaniolo’s current deal with AS Roma will expire in the summer of 2024 and so far, the Giallorossi have failed to agree a new deal with him.

The 8-capped international is naturally a right winger but he can effectively play in multiple offensive positions and Mourinho has utilized him in the No.10 role whenever needed.

In the current campaign, so far, the Azzurri star has featured in 28 games in all competitions and directly provided in 9 goals (4 goals and 5 assists).

As per Il Messagero, Zaniolo currently earns around 2.3 million euros annually i.e. around £37,000-a-week and according to Calcio Mercato he wants a contract worth net 5 million euros i.e. £80,000-a-week.

At Anfield, we do not have a natural No. 10 in the squad, on the other hand, Klopp does not have a quality right winger to cover for Salah. In such a scenario, should Liverpool move to sign a versatile player like Nicolo Zaniolo?