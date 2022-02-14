Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders since letting Wijnaldum leave and the latest name in the lime light is that of Corentin Tolisso.

The French international’s current deal with Bayern Munich will expire in the summer and Calcio Mercato have reported that the situation has kept Liverpool’s attention high.

The famous Italian source have mentioned that in order to avoid his departure on a bosman, the Bavarians intend to offer the 27-year-old star a new contract.

Tolisso has won every major domestic title with the German giants, moreover, he was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2020.

For the senior national side, the Les Bleus star has made 28 appearances so far and was a member of the team that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2018.

The former Olympique Lyon man, who earns £113,000-a-week, is a talented midfielder but the biggest dilemma is that he has been highly injury prone. Last season, he missed majority of the games due to a torn tendon and started only 7 fixtures in the Bundesliga.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, he has missed 9 games due to fitness issues. Overall, he has made 17 appearances for Bayern, scored 3 goals and provided as many assists.

In 2020, we signed Thiago Alcantara from the German champions and the Spaniard has spent a lot of time on the treatment table. Surely, we do not need to add another injury prone midfielder that too to replace Gini, who was always fit for us. What do you think?