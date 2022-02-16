Liverpool have won their last 6 games in all competitions and will collide against the Nerazzurri in the Champions League tonight.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Reds have been consistently linked with La Roja starlet, Gavi.

News – Thiago for Hendo, Jota for Bobby – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Inter Milan

Last week, Mundo Deportivo reported that Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing the 17-year-old boy to Anfield.

More recently, the Catalan news source have mentioned (news image provided below) that Liverpool are tempted to sign the player by activating the release clause of £42million.

It is claimed that the likes of Manchester United, European champions, Chelsea and German champions, Bayern Munich are also interested in talented teenager because of the low exit clause currently active in his contract.

MD mentioned that Barcelona are trying hard to extend the player’s stay at the club and Gavi knows that soon, the La Liga side will contact his representatives in order to strike an agreement.

The 4-capped international can play in multiple midfield and attacking positions and Liverpool surely need to improve the quality in depth of both the departments.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £42million to sign Gavi in the summer transfer window?