Thiago for Hendo, Jota for Bobby – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Inter Milan

Liverpool were able to earn all three points against Burnley at the weekend in ridiculous weather conditions and will now face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight.

As far as the team news is concerned, in my view, Klopp should make two changes to the squad that started vs the Clarets on Sunday.

Captain Jordan Henderson returned from injury and had a poor outing. On the other hand, the skipper got a knock in the game and was replaced by Thiago, who immediately changed the tempo of the game in our favor.

Therefore, the experienced Spanish international should replace Hendo to start in the center of the park with Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Up front, Luis Diaz is available to make his Champions League debut for the Reds but we can expect Mane and Salah to start again in the wide attacking positions.

Roberto Firmino was average vs Burnley and in his place, in-form Diogo Jota, should return to feature in the False No. 9 role.

As far as the defense is concerned, it is likely that Robbo, Trent, Matip and record signing Van Dijk will start again in front of Alisson Becker, who was highly impressive at the weekend.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Inter Milan: