Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Real Madrid playmaker, Marco Asensio, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

Back in October last year, Sport reported that the Reds are interested in luring the La Roja attacker and could move in with an offer to hire his services.

However, in the winter transfer window, the Merseysiders splashed the cash to secure the signature of Colombian international Luis Diaz.

More recently, Sport have covered another story and stated that Liverpool are one of the main bidders to sign Asensio, who has been put up for sale by the Los Blancos.

The renowned Spanish media outlet claim that the 26-year-old has got a release clause of 700 million euros in his contract but he can be sold for a fee of (max) 60 million euros (£50million).

The 26-capped international can play anywhere in the attacking midfield but unfortunately, he has never been able to become a regular starter at the Bernabeu.

Under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, Asensio did not even start a single game in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and featured for 72 minutes in the first leg (R16) vs Paris Saint-Germain.

In the La Liga, so far, he has only started 14 games this term and scored 7 goals. He was not part of the Spanish squad at the European Championships and needs regular game time to get selected for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool do need a player who can effectively play in the CAM role and also cover for Salah on the right flank. In your view, should Klopp move in to finally sign Marco Asensio?