Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and the youngster should be at Anfield at the end of the campaign.

However, the Portuguese playmaker is not the only teenage sensation about to move to the Reds. There is a certain Scottish winger in the lime light.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Ben Doak is close to reaching an agreement to join the Anfield club on a three year deal.

The news source have mentioned that after bagging Carvalho, Liverpool are set to seal the signing of the 16-year-old winger for a compensation fee worth £600,000.

Doak is naturally a right winger, he made his debut for the Scottish giants in January against Dundee United. The 16-year-old featured for 22 minutes in the contest that Celtic won 1-0.

Few days later, he featured for a few minutes in the victory (3-0) against arch rivals Rangers.

For the national side, so far, the attacker has made nine appearances for the Under-17 team and directly contributed in 6 goals (4 goals and 2 assists).

In the latest UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualification fixture last month, the winger scored a brilliant hat-trick against Georgia to earn all three points for his country.

Jurgen Klopp is famous for handing youngsters the opportunities to shine. The likes of Jones and Elliott have mainly been part of the first team in the current campaign and if Ben Doak is good enough, he will surely get his chance as well.