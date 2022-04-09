Liverpool very close to agreeing terms with £200,000 a week Anfield star

Mohamed Salah was arguably the best player in the world in the first half of the campaign, however, since returning from the AFCON, his form has not been the same.

The Egyptian international has struggled in front of goal but the good thing is that the team has been winning.

News – Liverpool contact agent, press to sign £50million playmaker – Report

Asked about his contract situation, the African superstar has claimed that there is a lot that the people do not know but for now, he is only focused on ending the season on a strong note for the Merseysiders.

As per an update provided by Football Insider, Liverpool are very close to agreeing on fresh terms with the former Roma man, who initially demanded a contract worth £500,000 a week.

The 29-year-old attacker’s current deal at Anfield is due to expire in 14 months and he earns around £200,000 a week (The Mail). Without a doubt, the leading PL scorer deserves a bumper pay rise.

The news source have mentioned that the Reds have always maintained a stance that they will not pay crazy figures and now, they are edging closer to striking a deal for Salah due to lack of elite club options.

The presence of German boss Jurgen Klopp, the favorable conditions at Anfield and the love of the supporters have helped the Egyptian star to progress and propel in his career.

In your view, should Liverpool make him the highest-paid player in the history of the club to extend his stay?

The Reds will collide against Manchester City tomorrow in what could be the title-defining game of the Premier League campaign and Salah needs to be at his best.