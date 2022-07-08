Liverpool need to improve the depth of their attack after letting Mane, Origi and Minaimino leave the club this summer.

The Reds have been consistently linked with Marco Asensio and two days ago, Sport reported that Klopp wishes to sign the Spaniard, who is willing to lower his wages to move to Anfield.

News – Liverpool plot double raid to sign £102.8million stars – Reports

Today, the Spanish source have covered another story on the subject (news image provided below) and claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle are most interested in luring the Los Blancos attacker.

The Catalan outlet report that the 26-year-old star will likely move to the Premier League. The European Champions prefer to sell him to the clubs in England that can meet the asking price to seal the signing.

It is reported that the La Liga giants might end up offloading the player for a fee as low as 25 million euros (£21m).

Asensio knows that he will not be a starter if he stays at the Bernabeu and Sport claim that he is also aware the situation will be the same at Anfield even if Klopp is pressing to add him to his project.

AC Milan and Newcastle can guarantee him a starting role but the Rossoneri do not have the funds to meet the asking price and the Magpies will not be participating in any European competition next season.

Another source in Spain in the form of Fichajes have reported that the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle dream to seal the signing.

The former Mallorca attacker can play on either flank and even through the center and that versatility is highly valued by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool already have stars like Nunez, Jota and Firmino who can be deployed in the No.9/False No.9 role. Moreover, the Reds have recently signed Fabio Carvalho, who is a natural CAM.

Therefore, the Merseysiders mainly need a winger because for now, there is no one good enough to cover for the likes of Salah and Diaz on the flanks. What do you think?