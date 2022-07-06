When Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay last month, reports in the media indicated that the Reds will not be luring anyone else in the summer transfer window (The Mirror).

However, the Merseysiders have been consistently linked with quality players and it will be intriguing to see if they will secure anyone. The window will officially close on 1st September.

News – £150,000-a-week star prepared to cut wages to join Liverpool – Fee drops from £43m to £26m

According to reports in the Italian media (press image provided below), Liverpool are plotting moves to sign two Juventus stars, who have a combined valuation of 120 million euros (£102.8million).

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Old Lady are looking to reinforce the key departments of the squad this summer and they need to raise funds by selling players.

In such a scenario, the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt are linked with a move away from the Bianconeri.

GdS claim that the French midfielder is valued at around 20 million euros and the Reds can splash the cash to hire his services. A few days back, we covered a report (via Libero) claiming that Liverpool have offered Naby Keita in a swap deal to lure the Les Bleus star.

On the other hand, De Ligt has been on the radar at Anfield for some time and even today, Corriere dello Sport have reported that the 19-time English champions are looking to sign him.

The Rome-based media outlet claim that Chelsea, United, PSG, City and now even Bayern Munich are serious about signing the Dutch international.

As far as the asking fee is concerned, the ex Ajax captain would be allowed to leave for a fee of 100 million euros.

Klopp’s backline is sorted and he does not need to add another defender. As far as the midfield is concerned, signing Rabiot for Keita would not really upgrade the department.