Liverpool are consistently linked with Kylian Mbappe and today’s update coming from Spain is intriguing.

As per a story covered by Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the French international wants to leave because things are not as PSG promised him they would be.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the breakdown of the relationship between the 23-year-old and the Ligue 1 champions adversely affects the rest of the locker room.

Therefore, the player could end up leaving the Parc des Princes but he will surely not leave for cheap.

MD claim Real Madrid do not want to hear anything about Mbappe at the moment, on the other hand, Liverpool are attentive. Back in May, when the Les Bleus star was linked with a move to Bernabeu, Jurgen Klopp said:

“I like Kylian, I’m not blind, but we’re not going to sign him, we’re not in that battle,”.

Now, the “situation is different”. Liverpool have ample funds to complete the signing of Mbappe if things continue to go wrong at PSG, moreover, it is reported that the attacker has never ruled out a move to Anfield.

Back in 2019, when the Reds were the Champions of Europe, the former Monaco man admitted that he’d like to play FIFA with Liverpool.

On the other hand, in 2020, in an interview, with BBC, Mbappe heavily praised the Merseysiders and claimed that they are a winning “machine”.

The £650,000-a-week star (The Daily Mail) has admired us for a long time and would like to move to Anfield but at the moment, Klopp’s men are struggling in the Premier League. Do you think we can afford him?