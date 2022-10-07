Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield department and they are heavily linked with Jude Bellingham, who is a wanted star in the market.

As per today’s version of Marca (frontpage image provided below), Real Madrid have started the operation to sign the England international and the Spanish giants believe they have the edge to secure him.

News – Klopp wants Liverpool to secure signing of £110,000 a week star – Report

Bellingham is a complete midfielder and the Los Blancos are aware that he has the capacity to defend, set the pace of the game and reach the opposition area. Such qualities will improve any squad.

It is reported that Klopp was hurt as the Anfield club were left without a key midfield signing when Real Madrid moved in to steal Aurelien Tchouameni in the last transfer window.

The French international opted to move to the Bernabeu due to the rich history of the club and for the same reason, the La Liga side hope Bellingham will decide to snub the Reds to join them.

Marca state the road will not be easy for the 14-time European champions. They know Liverpool and other rivals will offer more money and more promises but the ‘weight of history’, past and recent, is on Real Madrid’s side.

The 19-year-old superstar still has more than a couple of years left on his contract with Borussia Dortmund and the renowned news source have claimed that an estimated fee of over £87.7m (100 million euros) would be needed to secure his signature.

On Wednesday night, Bellingham scored a goal and provided an assist as BvB earned all three points against Sevilla in the European Cup.

With that goal, the youngster has become the first midfielder in the history of the Champions League to score in three games on the trot while still a teenager.

Liverpool need a complete player like Jude Bellingham to reinforce their aging and injury prone midfield. Will they be able to sign him? We shall see.