Liverpool have been after Uruguayan international and Real Madrid star, Federico Valverde, for some time and this time, they think the signing can be completed.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the South American midfielder was tempted to leave the Bernabeu when the Reds moved in with an offer last summer.

A fee of 80 million euros was offered by the Merseysiders but president, Florentino Perez, opted to turn it down.

Now, Liverpool have prepared a bid worth 90 million euros (£77m) and they are convinced they’ll finally sign Valverde.

As per the Catalan outlet, the Anfield club believe the Los Blancos will accept the £77m offer and if it does get rejected again, they are willing to even pay more money.

Valverde only earns a salary of four million euros a season and surely deserves to get a pay rise after helping Real Madrid win every single title.

However, the Spanish giants have splashed a lot of cash to lure Bellingham and now have an overcrowded midfield department.

Moreover, they are even after Kylian Mbappe and have to gather funds to lure the French international from Paris Saint-Germain. So, there are doubts about the future of Valverde.

Liverpool have already spent around £95m to lure the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen their midfield department.

Do you think Klopp should splash a big amount to sign the versatile Real Madrid superstar?