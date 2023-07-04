After signing two midfielders, Liverpool are still looking to improve things in the center of the park and the name of Romeo Lavia is heavily linked.

Reports in the media have indicated that the Reds are preparing an offer to lure the young midfielder from Southamton.

The latest reports suggest that Liverpool are prepared to agree a fee worth £40million to sign the 19-year-old this summer.

According to an exclusive story published by Football Insider, the Reds are willing to offer £40million for Lavia.

The move will not be far from the asking price of the South Coast club, who are demanding around £50million for their prized asset.

The news source have mentioned that after signing Argentine international, Alexis Mac Allister, and Hungarian star, Dominik Szoboszlai, Klopp is still keen on adding another midfielder.

The German manager is also looking to lure a center back to improve the backline.

Mac Allister is mainly a central midfielder who likes to play in the No.8 position. He opted to wear the No.10 shirt for us.

On the other hand, Szoboszlai naturally likes to play in the No.10 role and he will be wearing the iconic No.8 at Anfield.

Now, the Merseysiders need to reinforce the No.6 position of a play breaker and therefore, Romeo Lavia, is in the focus.

The Belgian holding midfielder put in impressive performances for Southampton last term but could not save them from getting relegated. In all competitions, the teenager made 35 appearances, scored a goal and provided an assist.

In your view, is Romeo Lavia really worth £50million?