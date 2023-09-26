Liverpool will need a top class playmaker to replace Mohamed Salah and one of the names on their radar is Federico Chiesa.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the Italian international for some time and even in the last summer transfer window, but he ended up staying with Juventus.

Last month, the Bianconeri were asking for a fee of 50 million euros (£43.5m) for their prized asset and Corriere dello Sport revealed that he would gladly accept a move to Anfield.

Now, as per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are considering a move to finally sign the Azzurri attacker in case Salah does end up leaving.

It is reported that the Merseysiders are eager to maintain a successful squad when the Egyptian departs and therefore, they are after a solid player in the form of Chiesa.

The 25-year-old playmaker was one of the best players at the European Championships two years ago as Italy went on to win the competition.

Unfortunately, in the past 24 months, he has spent majority of time on the treatment table. However, the former Fiorentina star’s fitness concerns are behind him and he has started the new season in brilliant fashion.

So far, in five Serie A appearances, Cheisa has scored four goals and provided an assist for Juventus and we can expect him to start the league contest vs Lecce tonight.

The Old Lady star can play on either flank, as a secondary striker and even as a center forward. In your view, is he good enough to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield?

His current contract in Turin will expire in 2025. Should Liverpool bid £43.5m to secure Federico Chiesa?