Liverpool remain one of the admirers of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

During the summer transfer window, the Reds made an attempt to sign the Brazilian midfielder. Spanish publication AS reported that Liverpool made an offer in the region of £100m towards the end of the window, but Newcastle rejected it quickly as they were not interested in losing him at any cost.

The 25-year-old joined the Magpies in the January window of 2022 and has quickly become one of the favourites at St James’ Park.

He has proved to be a superb signing for the Magpies with Eddie Howe hailing him as an “outstanding” player.

No chance

The Magpies have agreed the terms of a new contract in principle with Guimaraes, as per 90min.

The club opened talks over a new deal last year but Guimaraes had doubts over committing his long-term future.

The former Lyon midfielder will become the club’s highest earner at the club and Newcastle hope to confirm the deal in the coming weeks.

Romano suggests that Guimaraes will have a release clause of around £100m, and he is still liked and admired by Liverpool.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch this summer, the Reds are unlikely to delve into the market and spend £100m for another midfielder, although he would add great quality to the side.

Curtis Jones is developing into a top-quality midfielder while Thiago Alcantara is still around. Moreover, Liverpool are likely to shift their attention elsewhere in the coming windows, and they probably won’t make any further attempt to sign Guimaraes.