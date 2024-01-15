Kylian Mbappe’s future continues to be linked with three clubs, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool and the latest reports are intriguing.

As per yesterday’s version of Le Figaro Sport (news image provided below), the French international may have to and should leave the Ligue 1 champions for sporting and personal reasons.

The Les Bleus superstar has won 14 major domestic titles in France and it is time for him to leave, especially to win the UEFA Champions League.

As far as money is concerned, the French source have mentioned that Mbappe is the highest paid player in Europe with a salary estimated at more than 70 million euros gross annually.

In the continent, no club will be able to match the the wages and the amounts on offer in Paris can only be surpassed by teams in Saudi Arabia. ‘He knows it, and so do those around him.’

At ‘Real Madrid and Liverpool’, they are prepared to agree the signing on fee and ‘colossal emoluments’ of around £30m (35 million euros) but his salary will be lowered.

Le Figaro Sport claim ‘the surrounding context reinforces the idea of a departure’ as PSG are once again not looking good enough to win the Champions League.

Beyond the sporting aspect, Kylian Mbappe, who speaks perfect ‘English and Spanish’, has never hidden his desire to discover other cultures and a different environment.

A move away from France, where even his silences are commented on, would offer him a little more ‘peace of mind’.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.