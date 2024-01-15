Goncalo Inacio is the priority defensive target at Liverpool as per the reports but will they make an offer to sign him this month? We shall see.

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), top clubs are interested in signing the stars of Sporting CP in the current transfer window.

News – Liverpool can finally agree £99million signing with club prepared to cash in – Report

Newcastle United are pushing to lure Ousmane Diomande, who is also on the radar at Anfield, but the Lions ‘do not want to sell’ any player in the middle of the campaign.

The Portuguese giants have made it clear that the only way to sign the key players is to activate the release clause and in Diomande’s deal, the value is 80 million euros.

Goncalo Inacio had a clause of 45 million euros in the summer and to ward off interest from the suitors, it was raised to 60 million euros (£51.5m).

The Seleccao star knows the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have “growing interest” in signing him but wants to fight for titles with Sporting CP.

Diomande and Inacio have formed a dominant central defensive partnership at the Jose Alvalade. However, the Ivorian is currently away for the African Cup of Nations and manager, Ruben Amorim, does not want to lose the Portuguese as well.

At the weekend, Inacio featured for full 90 minutes as the Lions defeated Chaves 3-0 to maintain their top spot in the Primeira Liga.

At Liverpool, for now, Trent and Matip are out injured and the likes of Robbo and Tsimikas are getting back to full fitness. So, defensive depth is a concern at Anfield.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £51.5m to sign Goncalo Inacio?