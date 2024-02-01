In the last few days of the winter transfer window, Liverpool have mainly been linked with managers and not players.

Even on deadline day, the stories going on in the media are about who will replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield instead who the Reds will sign to strengthen the squad before the closure of the window.

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is one key signing Liverpool are willing to seal before finalizing their new manager.

The renowned transfer expert told GiveMeSport that the Reds want to sign a sporting director and also confirmed the named of Alonso and De Zerbi on the managerial shortlist.

Romano stated:

“I still insist on two names confirmed who are Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi, who for sure are on the list. But I’m sure they will take their time and I’m still sure that Liverpool want to appoint a sporting director before deciding who is going to be the new manager.”

Liverpool have benefited a lot from their stats based recruitments, mainly under Michael Edwards and then Julian Ward.

The Merseysiders have already confirmed Schmadtke will leave the role of the sporting director upon climax of the January transfer window.

On the other hand, reports (Football Insider) have suggested that Liverpool are looking to sign Tim Steidten, who did a brilliant recruitment job for Bayer Leverkusen before signing key players for West Ham United in the summer.

