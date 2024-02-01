Liverpool have been linked with a number of central defenders this month as they look to replace Matip and as per reports in Germany, Willian Pacho, is in the focus.

According to Sport Bild, the Reds, Man Utd and Arsenal are chasing the Ecuadorian international and Frankfurt star.

The Premier League trio have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old, who is also on the radar of Italian champions Napoli and La Liga leaders, Real Madrid.

The German news outlet have mentioned that with rising interest in Pacho, a move away from Frankfurt in the summer transfer window is possible.

In such a scenario, the Bundesliga side have told the suitors that only a fee of £51million (60 million euros) will get the deal done for the transfer of the South American.

In the current campaign, Pacho has featured in every league game for Frankfurt (19) thus far and helped them keep 6 clean sheets.

The former Independiente defender made his debut for Ecuador in March last year and has already 9 caps.

Pacho was lured for a fee of just 9 million euros but after rapid progress, the Die Adler value him at £51million.

Liverpool do need to sign young and solid defenders to eventually replace veterans, Matip and Van Dijk at Anfield. The former would be free to leave in the summer and the latter has a contract until next year.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £51million to sign Willian Pacho?