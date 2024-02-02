Liverpool were consistently linked with Goncalo Inacio in the winter transfer window but in the end, lured no one to reinforce the squad.

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), Sporting CP stars were on the radar of the English clubs for whom the high termination clauses were ‘not impeditive’.

Manager, Ruben Amorim, feared losing Gyokeres, Inacio and Marcus Edwards to Premier League clubs, who ‘threatened’ to activate the release clauses to sign them.

However, he has taken a ‘deep breath’ of relief upon closure of the January transfer window as he has been able to hold on to the prized assets with the Lions sitting on top of the Primeira Liga table.

Inacio was on the wanted list of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal but fortunately for Sporting, none decided to activate the 60 million euros clause to secure his signature.

Edwards could have returned to Tottenham for just 30 million euros and the biggest threat for Gyokeres, the Liga Nos top scorer, was from Chelsea.

The Reds have been linked with defenders since last summer as they look to get long term replacements for veterans, Matip and Van Dijk.

However, rumors of new arrivals in January were blown away the moment Klopp decided to announce his exit from the club.

Inacio is a top quality defender but it will be intriguing to see if he will be a target next summer when Liverpool would be with a new manager and a sporting director.