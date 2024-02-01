Upon announcing his exit, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, expressed that the club is stable and everything will be fine.

However, for now, everyone is worried, especially the supporters, who are hurt and want another charismatic personality they love to replace the German i.e. Xabi Alonso.

News – Journalist – Liverpool willing to seal signing before finalizing new manager

As per today’s version of Die Welt (news image provided below), the Anfield bosses have been preparing for a successor and believe the Spaniard is ‘strong enough’ to take the managerial hotseat.

The German media outlet state Liverpool fans adore Alonso to this day and want him to be their next coach after Klopp.

The club legend could continue Klopp’s work. He wouldn’t ‘revolutionize’ the way they play, just adapt it – possibly ‘optimize it’.

Die Welt claim Alonso can get out of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen if a ‘top offer’ is made for him from either Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

It is reported that a transfer fee has not been agreed as yet but it will be in the ‘double-digit million’ range.

Prior to the last Bundesliga game, the 42-year-old manager said he is satisfied at Leverkusen but did not rule out a move in future.

At the moment, Liverpool are perfectly positioned for Alonso to arrive and take the club forward. The question is, is the Spanish manager the perfect choice to replace Jurgen Klopp?