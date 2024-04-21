Report – Liverpool prepare early deal to secure top signing

Liverpool splashed the cash and signed four midfielders to reinforce the squad in the last summer transfer window.

Now, reports indicate that the Reds are preparing an early deal to sign yet another midfielder in the next transfer window.

News – Report – Boss ready to sign £86m player for Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are working on a deal to secure signing of a top midfielder early on in the summer.

Last year, the Merseysiders lured the likes of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch to strengthen things in the center of the park.

Still, Pete O’Rourke reveals midfield is an area the Anfield club wants to improve.

Mac Allister has arguably been our signing of the season and Endo has impressed in the defensive midfield role.

Szoboszlai started his Liverpool career in brilliant fashion but he has looked exhausted in the second half of the campaign.

On the other hand Gravenberch has rarely started under Jurgen Klopp and has not been able to showcase his talent.

As per reports going on in Turkey (Fotomac), Galatasaray are interested in signing the Dutch international in the summer.

Liverpool also have Jones, Elliott and Bajectic in their midfield. The latter is expected to return from injury soon.

On the other hand, Thiago Alcantara, who has been highly injury prone, will be out of contract in June and will likely leave for free.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in to sign a top midfielder in the summer?