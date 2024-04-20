Report – Boss ready to sign £86m player for Liverpool

As per reports going on in the media, Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim, wants to sign Viktor Gyokeres for Liverpool.

According to Correio da Manha (news image provided below), the manager could accept a three year deal with the Merseysiders and is ready to lure Gyokeres on a priority basis.

The renowned Portuguese source states that Amorim ‘intends’ to continue working with his star striker after leaving the Lions.

The Swedish international has been in red hot form for Sporting this term and is currently leading the goalscoring chart in Portugal.

So far, he has featured in 44 games in all competitions, netted 36 goals and also provided 16 assists.

His current contract with the Primeira Liga leaders will expire in 2028 and it has a release clause of £86m (100 million euros).

For the senior international side, thus far, Gyokeres has started 11 times and found the net 6 times.

The former Coventry City striker has the numbers to attract interest from top clubs but it must be remembered that Liverpool signed Nunez when he was the top scorer in Portugal, however, his finishing in England has been poor.

It must also be noted that Jurgen Klopp never signed a player for a club that he has managed earlier in his career.

Should Amorim move to sign Viktor Gyokeres if he ends up joining Liverpool?