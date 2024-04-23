Liverpool in talks for £171,000-a-week star, will press after signing new manager – Report

Liverpool are in talks for Ferland Mendy if reports in France are to be believed. The left back has a contract with Real Madrid until 2025.

According to renowned media outlet, L’Equipe, the Merseysiders have started talks with the representatives of the Les Bleus defender.

The French news source have mentioned that Ancelotti would like to hold on to the 28-year-old, who has been a key player for Madrid this term.

On the other hand, it is reported that Liverpool will first look to sign a new manager before pressing to lure Mendy from the Los Blancos.

The 9-capped international has been injury prone. He missed majority of the last campaign due to a muscle injury.

This term, the left back missed the first five league games due to injury but since returning to fitness, he has regularly started for the La Liga leaders.

In the defensive third, Mendy has helped Real Madrid keep 10 clean sheets, however, he has neither scored nor provided any assist in 21 league appearances.

The £171,000-a-week star found the net in the Super Copa semi final against Atletico Madrid and that is his sole contribution in the attack.

Situation at Anfield:

Robertson is the first choice left back and he currently holds the record for the most assists provided by a defender in the Premier League.

The Scottish international turned 30 last month and still one of the best fullbacks in the country.

Liverpool do have Kostas Tsimikas in the back-up and even Joe Gomez has provided to be rock solid in the left back role when needed this season.

In such a scenario, do you think the Anfield club really needs to hire the services of a new left back? Should Liverpool move to secure the signing of Ferland Mendy?