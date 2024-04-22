Report – £51m star could finally agree Liverpool move

Inacio could agree Liverpool move as per reports going on in the media. The Portuguese international has been a long term Anfield target.

As per yesterday’s version of The Sunday People, Sporting expect to lose multiple star players if Amorim ends up joining the Reds this summer.

The British media outlet state that Inacio has been on the radar of Liverpool for a long time and he could end up signing for the Merseysiders with Amorim.

The 22-year-old center half has more than three years left on his contract with Sporting CP and the clause is worth £51m.

The Lions are just a couple of victories away from winning the Portuguese league title.

Last night, Inacio featured for full 90 minutes against Vitoria and helped his team maintain a clean sheet in a contest that ended 3-0.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have prioritized the signing of a left sided center half in the summer transfer window.

Inacio is a top quality left footed central defender, who could be the ideal long term replacement of captain, Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been solid under Klopp but his future could be uncertain once the German manager departs.

Inacio is expected to win his second league title with Sporting and has already won four major titles in the country.

It is time for him to move abroad for a new challenge and Liverpool would be a massive step up in his career.

In your view, should £51m-rated Inacio finally agree a move to Anfield?