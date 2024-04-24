Ornstein – Coach ‘enthusiastic’ about signing for Liverpool – Talks ongoing

According to David Ornstein, Arne Slot wants to move to Liverpool and the Reds are in negotiations with Feyenoord to hire him.

The renowned journalist has published a report on The Athletic and revealed that the Merseysiders have started talks to sign the Dutch manager.

Slot is enthusiastic about signing for Liverpool, who have also got in touch with the 45-year-old and consider him their preferred choice to replace Klopp.

Ornstein claims the Merseysiders are still going to assess other candidates but for now, all their focus is on the Eredivisie boss.

Slot has an impressive CV but the Anfield faithful knwo that even much more successful Dutch managers have failed to impress in England e.g. Erik ten Hag.

The Man United boss had won every major title in the Netherlands on multiple occasions and even reached the semi finals of the Champions League with Ajax.

So, his resume is way better than that of Arne Slot, still, he has not been able to shine in the Premier League despite spending heavy amounts to reinforce the United squad.

Michael Edwards is one of the best at his job of recruitment but excellent stats and brilliant playing style are not enough.

The important question is, how do you replace the charisma and personality of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield?

If Arne Slot joins, he will be fully supported by the Liverpool fans but do you think he is the right candidate to replace Klopp?