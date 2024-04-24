Report – £8.5m boss leads to secure Liverpool move

Reports in the media indicate that Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot, is the leading candidate to secure a move to Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp.

According to The Telegraph, the Dutch manager is the clear front runner to take the managerial hotseat at Anfield once Klopp leaves at the end of the campaign.

The Merseysiders have already moved in to lure Slot, who would be ready to move up in his career after turning things around at the Rotterdam club.

As per The Times, the reigning Eredivisie champions cancelled a press conference scheduled for today amid reports linking their manager to Liverpool

It is reported that the 19-time English champions could have to pay a fee of £8.5m to secure the signing of Arne Slot.

The 45-year-old manager helped Feyenoord reach the final of the Conference League in his first season where he lost to Mourinho’s Roma.

In his second season, Slot thrilled the Dutch league and won the Eredivisie title, ending a seven year drought.

Last Sunday, 10-men Feyenoord defeated NEC 1-0 in the final to lift the KNVB Cup trophy.

Slot’s CV thus far is impressive and as per Dutch journalist, Marcel van der Kraan, he is an attacking minded coach, who implements “Guardiola-style football” (Sky).

Spurs wanted to hire Arne Slot last year but he opted to stay, now, he is is the prime candidate to agree a move to Liverpool.

Would he be able to succeed in England? Only time will tell.